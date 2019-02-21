Mophie, Gear4 and more announce cases, screen protectors for S10 line

Following the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e, a bevy of accessories are cropping up, including several from Zagg brands Mophie, InvisibleShield and Gear4.
Mophie is rolling out new Juice Pack battery cases designed for the three new Samsung flagships. The cases provide extra protection for the all-glass phones, along with an increase to battery life.
The Mophie cases will start at $99.95 USD (about $132.19 CAD) and will be available on the company’s website soon.
Additionally, InvisibleShield has several new screen protector options for each phone so users can pick from several options to protect their screens.
This includes the InvisibleShield ‘Ultra Clear,’ which the company says offers scratch and impact protection. Additionally, the screen protector has ‘self-healing nano-memory technology’ that InvisibleShield says is formulated with “smart molecules” to heal minor scratches and dings.
Additionally, InvisibleShield’s traditional ‘Glass+’ protector and ‘Glass+ VisionGuard’ — which protects against HEV blue light — will be available for the new S10 models. However, it’s worth noting that Samsung designed the Dynamic AMOLED display in its S10 devices to reduce blue light.
These will cost $29.99, $39.99 and $44.99 USD respectively (approximately $39.65, $52.87 and $59.48 CAD).
Finally, Gear4 offers protective cases for all the new Samsung phones along with a new ‘Chelsea’ case for the S10 line.
It’s protective cases, including the ‘Piccadilly,’ ‘Crystal Palace,’ ‘Oxford,’ ‘Battersea’ and ‘Platoon’ all offer up to 20 feet of drop protection and range in price from $39.99 to $59.99 USD (about $52.87 to $79.31 CAD).
Alternatively, Gear4’s Chelsea case is a clear case that users can buy inserts to customize. The case comes with six inserts, and users can buy ‘mix packs’ with four inserts to further customize their look.
The Chelsea case will run you $14.99 USD (Roughly $19.82 CAD).
Zagg says all the new products will be available through the brands’ respective websites in the U.S. first but will ship to Canadians.
Eventually, all products will come to Canadian retail stores as well.
