News
PREVIOUS|

A developer is trying to get Android to run on the Nintendo Switch

Even if it eventually works, the OS will be limited on Nintendo's console

Feb 21, 2019

5:00 PM EST

0 comments

A homebrew developer is attempting to get Android up and running on the Nintendo Switch.

As first spotted by XDA, developer ‘ByLaws’ is trying to get Google’s smartphone and tablet operating system to work on Nintendo’s home console-portable hybrid system.

Given the vibrant homebrew community that has cropped up around Nintendo’s system over the last few months, it’s not surprising someone is trying to get Android running on the handheld. For instance, a few months ago a developer got Linux to work on the system.

In an amusing turn of events, rumours circulated prior to the Switch’s official reveal that Nintendo was actually considering using Android as the system’s official operating system. The Switch runs on a custom version of Nvidia’s Tegra X1 chip, the same processor featured in devices like the powerful Nvidia Shield set-top box. As a result, it would have theoretically been easy for Nintendo to optimize Android for the Switch.

As it stands, Google’s operating system won’t boot past the ‘Android’ startup screen, according to XDA Developers. The site also reports that ByLaws will also likely run into touchscreen issues as well. Further, it’s unlikely the Switch’s Joy-Cons or even dock would be able to work with the OS.

Still, even with the technical shortcomings, it’s fascinating to see someone is attempting to get Google’s operating system to work on Nintendo’s video game console.

Source: XDA Developers

Related Articles

News

Feb 21, 2019

12:03 PM EST

Pokémon Go photo mode launches on Android for players above level five

News

Feb 12, 2019

5:21 PM EST

New PlayStation Store sale offers up to 80 percent off various 2K games

News

Feb 13, 2019

5:30 PM EST

Nintendo confirms Fire Emblem: Three Houses is coming to Switch in July

News

Feb 13, 2019

5:09 PM EST

Nintendo announces Super Mario Maker 2 for the Switch

Comments