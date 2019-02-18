Leaked LG V50 ThinQ press render shows off 5G branding

A recently leaked press render has what appears to be our first look at LG’s upcoming LG V50 ThinQ.
The render gives us a glimpse of the front and back of the device, which is black in colour. It follows an earlier leak that detailed some of the V50’s specs.
Up front, we’ve got the device’s 6-inch display. In the render, the screen has a black wallpaper, making it difficult to tell the size of the notch. However, judging by the position of the status bar icons and front-facing cameras, it’s clear there is a notch of some kind. Likely, it’ll be around the same size as last year’s LG V40, which didn’t officially come to Canada.
Additionally, you can see the phone’s buttons in the render. It looks to be a similar set-up to the V40, with a power button on the right side, volume rocker and Google Assistant button on the left.
The back of the V50 ThinQ features three cameras, a flash and a fingerprint sensor just like the V40. However, the back of the device sports V50 ThinQ and LG branding.
Speaking of branding, it appears the render is from Sprint. While the U.S. carrier’s name isn’t on the render, it does feature the Sprint logo and 5G branding on the front and back.
This lines up with past rumours that the V50 ThinQ would have a 5G modem and the Snapdragon 855. Additionally, the phone will reportedly have a 4,000mAh battery, a vapour cooling system and more.
LG is expected to announce the phone alongside the LG G8 ThinQ at its February 24th event at MWC in Barcelona, Spain. It’s not clear yet if LG will choose to skip Canada with the V50 as it did with the V40, but we’ll likely find out when the phone is announced.
Source: SlashLeaks
