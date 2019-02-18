There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $30 off FiGO phone with $100 voucher purchase + FREE 2GB data and SIM card
Bell
New
- Updated offer: 1GB bonus data on 3GB and 10GB Share plans and 2GB bonus on 5GB and 7GB plans – was 3GB on all plans (main regions)
- Updated offer: Double data on 2GB, 5GB and 10GB Share plans – was 5GB bonus 10GB plan (SK)
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on all Share plans (QC)
- 3GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (main regions) OR 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (all regions)
- $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone Xr, Xs or Xs Max
- $50 trade-in credit with the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB
- $100 trade-in credit with the LG Q Stylo+ and the Alcatel 1
Chatr
Ongoing
- Removed $35 and $45 Talk & Text Only plans with Canada and Canada-US talk
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover 7 Plan offers 7GB of data per month for $55/month + tab
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans for new and existing customers
Fido
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus on 5GB+ Pulse plans (main regions)
- Lunar New Year offer: 1000 minutes for 24 months to China, Hong kong, Macau and Taiwan included with 3GB and 5GB Pulse plan
- 3GB bonus on 3GB+ Pulse plans (QC)
Freedom Mobile
New
- Family Day special offer with 15% monthly discount on $60+ plan when adding 2 or more lines
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus on $40+ plans (except $43 plan)
- $43/mo. Freedom LTE + 3GB LTE + 6.5GB 3G data promo plan
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- 50GB bonus data on $60+ plans when activating a new line or upgrading with MyTab
- New customers who BYO phone get $5 or when activating a new line on a Home 2GB or Freedom LTE + 3G Promo plan OR $10/mo. off on a 10GB+ Big Gig or any Big Gig + Talk plan (in-store only)
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
- Limited -time promo plans for Lunar New Year
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- $30 credit with new Prepaid account activation
PC Mobile
New
- 1GB bonus data with $45 Prepaid plan
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “Text-a-Lot” promo plan with 100 Canada mins for $15/mo.
- $35/30 Days promo plan with 50 Canada mins and 2GB
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $10/mo. off any $30/mo. or more plan for 6 months
- $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB 3G data with AutoPay
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus data on all Share Everything plans (main regions)
- 4GB bonus data on all Share Everything plans, except 2GB that had double data (QC)
- 3GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (main regions) OR 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $200 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone Xr, Xs or Xs Max
SaskTel
New
- Updated their Prepaid voice & data plans: $50 plan now is $40, new $50 plan comes with 5GB data instead of 2GB, and $70 plan comes with 10GB data instead of 4GB
Ongoing
- Unlimited data, 150 mins. nationwide calling and text for $60/mo. with BYO device
- Buy one, get one FREE offer on any device activated on a 2-year voice and data plan (in-store only)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- Removed Unlimited Local Calling option for main regions
- Updated offer: 2GB bonus data on 2GB Shared plan and 4GB bonus on all other plans (QC)
Ongoing
- 1GB bonus data on 3GB and 10GB Shared plans and 2GB bonus data on 5GB and 7GB plans (main regions)
- 5GB bonus data on 10GB data option for Shared plans (SK)
- 3GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (main regions) OR 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Family plan (all regions)
- $100 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone XR or X
Videotron
New
- Dropped pricing on 6GB Premium plan
- Basic 1GB plan replaces 2GB plan with a cheaper price and Basic 2GB plan replaces 3GB plan
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus data on all Premium and Premium+ plans
- 2 months FREE for customers activating a new line on a 24-month plan of $68.95 or more
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- 3GB Bonus data on 3GB+ plans (QC)
- $50 bonus gift card on select phones
- Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
