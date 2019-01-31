LG to launch 5G-capable V50 ThinQ alongside G8 ThinQ in February: report

In what seems like an attempt to best Samsung, LG will launch the V50 ThinQ in February alongside the G8 ThinQ.
According to South Korea’s ETNews, the V50 will feature a 6-inch display, Snapdragon 855 chipset, 4,000mAh battery, vapour cooling system and a 5G modem. The specs ETNews shared align with the few details LG shared about its 5G handset plans.
However, if the South Korean company does officially reveal the V50, it’ll be a lot earlier than expected. LG only just launched the V40 ThinQ this past October.
LG did promise that it would unveil a 5G smartphone at Mobile World Congress, and the company has previously said it likes to test its new technology in its V-series handsets.
But similar to last year, this device might be more akin to the LG V35. ETNews reports this phone is only coming to specific markets in North America and Europe in March.
As with most rumours, one should take this with a grain of salt. LG will make its official announcement on February 24th in Barcelona, Spain.
