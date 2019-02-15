Best Buy Canada offering deals on Beats by Dre headphones

The popular Beats By Dr. Dre headphones and earphones are on sale at Best Buy Canada.
The sale does not use a promotional code and lasts until February 17th.
Here’s a list of Beats items on sale:
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 On-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones in all available colours for $249.99 (previously $329.99).
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Skyline Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Midnight Black for $299.99 (previously $329.99).
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio 3 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones in all available colours for $299.99 (previously $399.99).
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo 3 On-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones – Asphalt Grey – Open Box – Online Only for $169.99 (previously $209.99).
- Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX In-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones in Black and Satin Silver for $129.99 (previously $149.99).
- Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats3 In-Ear Sound Isolating Headphones – Black and Defiant Black/Red for $69.99 (previously $79.99).
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats 3 In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – Black – Open Box – Online Only for $139.99 (previously $159.99).
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats 3 In-Ear Bluetooth Sport Headphones – Black for $179.99 (previously $249.99).
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats 3 In-Ear Bluetooth Sport Headphones – White and Blue for $199.99 (previously $249.99).
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats 3 In-Ear Bluetooth Sound Isolating Headphones in all available colours for $199.99 (previously $249.99).
- Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats3 In-Ear Sound Isolating Headphones with Lightning Connector in all available colours for $69.99 (previously $79.99).
- Beats by Dr. Dre EP On- Ear Sound Isolating Headphones with Mic – Black for $99.99 (previously $129.99).
