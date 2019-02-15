Telus may allow non-Telus devices to access VoLTE, Wi-Fi Calling services

Telus customers may soon get VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling on non-Telus devices, according to an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup.
Starting March 1st, 2019, customers using non-Telus devices on the Telus network “will be able to access VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling services,” the document says.
Additionally, the document specifies that non-Telus refers to ‘grey-market’ or ‘inter-carrier’ devices, such as those purchased from another carrier and unlocked for use with a Telus SIM.
The document also implies that customers won’t have to take action, as the ‘SOC code’ for the features will be automatically applied to their Telus account on March 1st.
Eligible non-Telus devices include Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the LG G6, the G7 and the V30. Further, the available non-Telus devices are only from Bell and Rogers, according to the document.
For the unfamiliar, VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling leverages a network’s LTE or a customer’s Wi-Fi network for phone calls. Traditionally, calls would bump a device to 3G and wouldn’t use Wi-Fi. It’s a useful feature, especially in areas where users don’t have a strong signal.
Unfortunately, the document notes that Telus can’t provide hardware support for these devices as the carrier hasn’t certified them. However, Telus can provide troubleshooting support for customers having issues with VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling.
