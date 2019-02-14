News
PREVIOUS|

Freedom launches ZTE Z557 Android Go smartphone

Feb 14, 2019

3:12 PM EST

0 comments

Freedom Mobile is bringing the ZTE Z557 to Canada.

The handset features Android Go, a modified version of stock Android designed for low-end devices with 1GB of RAM or less.

The phone features 1GB of RAM, 8GB of expandable storage and up to 32GB of memory.

Additionally, the phone features a 5-inch display with a 2,200mAh battery, a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 2-megapixel selfie camera. Further, the phone sports Qualcomm’s 210 MSM8909 chipset.

The ZTE Z557 is available upfront for $0. There is a $4 per month MyTab for 24 months on current plans $20 or more.

Alcatel launched the first Android Go smartphones in Canada, the Alcatel 3V and 1X back in November 2018.

Related Articles

News

Aug 31, 2018

6:07 PM EST

ZTE shows off nubia-α, an upcoming wearable smartphone

News

Jan 29, 2019

1:33 PM EST

Rogers adds ZTE MF279T Rocket Hub to mobile internet device lineup

Business

Dec 27, 2018

9:59 AM EST

U.S. President Trump considering executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases

Comments