Freedom launches ZTE Z557 Android Go smartphone

Freedom Mobile is bringing the ZTE Z557 to Canada.
The handset features Android Go, a modified version of stock Android designed for low-end devices with 1GB of RAM or less.
The phone features 1GB of RAM, 8GB of expandable storage and up to 32GB of memory.
Additionally, the phone features a 5-inch display with a 2,200mAh battery, a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 2-megapixel selfie camera. Further, the phone sports Qualcomm’s 210 MSM8909 chipset.
The ZTE Z557 is available upfront for $0. There is a $4 per month MyTab for 24 months on current plans $20 or more.
Alcatel launched the first Android Go smartphones in Canada, the Alcatel 3V and 1X back in November 2018.
