Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQC SUV, its first electric vehicle

Mercedes-Benz showed off its first attempt at an electric vehicle (EV), the EQC SUV, at the 2019 Canadian International Auto Show.
The EQC SUV is the first car in the EQ line-up, as the German automotive manufacturer plans to enter the market of EVs.
The SUV crossover pushes out 402hp, making it more than capable compared with others in its field, such as the 2019 Range Rover Evoque, which only has 237 hp.
“With its impressive combination of quality, safety, comfort, design and technology, the EQC offers everything drivers have come to expect from Mercedes-Benz – now with an electric powertrain,” said President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada Brian Fulton.
The electric vehicle uses Mercedes me connect, an app that provides drivers information about charging stations, car connection services (such as vehicle tracking and live traffic information) and assistance with any Mercedes vehicle.
The automaker plans to release the EQC SUV in Canada later this year.
Mercedes will just whether you’re ‘EQ Ready’
Mercedes also released an app called EQ Ready that tests whether a driver will benefit from switching over to electric cars. The app tracks the distance you drive, the temperature and terrain you interact with, and how your driving behaviour impacts an electric vehicle were you to buy one.
Using all this data, Mercedes can evaluate whether a driver can fully benefit from an electric vehicle.
“With the EQ Ready app, Canadians can easily see whether day-to-day electric mobility makes sense for them based on their driving patterns and the charging infrastructure along their regular routes,” said Fulton.
EQ Ready is available for Android or iOS devices.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
Comments