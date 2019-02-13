Nintendo announces Super Mario Maker 2 for the Switch

Nintendo has announced Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch.
As a sequel to the 2015 Wii U title Super Mario Maker, the new game will allow players to create custom levels using items, hazards and enemies from various Mario games.
Few details were revealed, although Nintendo promises new creation tools for Super Mario Maker 2, including slopes. A short teaser video was also revealed.
Build and play the Super Mario courses of your dreams! This sequel features a host of new tools and features—like slopes! #SuperMarioMaker2 launches exclusively for #NintendoSwitch this June. pic.twitter.com/qrnkzjbid8
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 13, 2019
Nintendo says the game will launch sometime in June 2019.
Comments