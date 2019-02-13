News
Nintendo announces Super Mario Maker 2 for the Switch

Feb 13, 2019

5:09 PM EST

0 comments

Super Mario Maker

Nintendo has announced Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch.

As a sequel to the 2015 Wii U title Super Mario Maker, the new game will allow players to create custom levels using items, hazards and enemies from various Mario games.

Few details were revealed, although Nintendo promises new creation tools for Super Mario Maker 2, including slopes. A short teaser video was also revealed.

Nintendo says the game will launch sometime in June 2019.

