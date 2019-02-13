News
PREVIOUS|

It’s now easier to manage your app subscriptions in iOS

Feb 13, 2019

5:19 PM EST

0 comments

iPhone XR Yellow

It looks like Apple has sneakily dropped a new feature in a recent iOS update.

The method for accessing your iOS subscriptions used to be a convoluted mess that involved navigating to the App Store, selecting ‘View Apple ID’ and then scrolling to the bottom to find the ‘Manage Subscriptions’ setting.

Now, thanks to a new update, this process is a little easier.

iOS manage subscriptions screenshot

Now, all you need to do is tap your profile icon in the App Store and next press on the ‘Manage Subscriptions’ tab located on the same page.

This minor, but still useful update was first uncovered by MacStories’ Federico Viticci (@viticci), who shared the discovery on Twitter.

It’s unclear when Apple pushed out this update, but it likely dropped recently, either in iOS 12.1.4 or the iOS 12.2 beta.

Related Articles

News

Feb 12, 2019

5:53 PM EST

Apple planning ‘News’ event for March 25th: report

News

Feb 13, 2019

6:05 PM EST

Apple plans to reveal its streaming video service at March 25th keynote: report

News

Feb 4, 2019

4:25 PM EST

Belkin releases Lightning-to-ethernet dongle for iPads and iPhones

News

Jan 2, 2019

4:03 PM EST

iOS 12 running on 78 percent of all iPhones and iPads released in the last four years

Comments