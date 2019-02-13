It’s now easier to manage your app subscriptions in iOS

It looks like Apple has sneakily dropped a new feature in a recent iOS update.
The method for accessing your iOS subscriptions used to be a convoluted mess that involved navigating to the App Store, selecting ‘View Apple ID’ and then scrolling to the bottom to find the ‘Manage Subscriptions’ setting.
Now, thanks to a new update, this process is a little easier.
Now, all you need to do is tap your profile icon in the App Store and next press on the ‘Manage Subscriptions’ tab located on the same page.
This minor, but still useful update was first uncovered by MacStories’ Federico Viticci (@viticci), who shared the discovery on Twitter.
Apple recently made a change (seems iOS 12.1.4 and 12.2 beta) to make it easier to manage subscriptions for iOS apps.
Now you just need to open the App Store, tap your profile, and choose ‘Manage Subscriptions’. pic.twitter.com/4PtxvAQjTm
— Federico Viticci (@viticci) February 13, 2019
It’s unclear when Apple pushed out this update, but it likely dropped recently, either in iOS 12.1.4 or the iOS 12.2 beta.
Comments