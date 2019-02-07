Crave, Netflix co-productions snag dozens of Canadian Screen Award nominations

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television has announced the nominees for the 7th annual Canadian Screen Awards.
The annual awards, which celebrate achievements in Canadian film, television and digital media content, have notably recognized a number of original series that were co-produced streaming services.
The two series with the most nominations, the Anne of Green Gables-focused drama Anne with an E and the Eugene and Dan Levy-led sitcom Schitt’s Creek, are both CBC and Netflix co-productions. While both series air on CBC in Canada, Netflix distributes them internationally. Anne with an E is also on Netflix in Canada.
Anne with an E and Schitt’s Creek each racked up 15 nominations in their respective drama and comedy categories, including those for best overall series, lead actor and actress.
Bell’s Crave service, meanwhile, racked up 18 nominations, seven of which were for hit smalltown Ontario comedy series Letterkenny, including one for Jared Keeso (Best Actor) and Best Comedy Series.
This year, the Academy has also introduced the Radius Award to honour a Canadian who is making waves globally. The winner of this inaugural award to Toronto’s Stephan James who had prominent roles in Annapurna Pictures’ Oscar-nominated drama film If Beale Street Could Talk and Amazon Prime Video’s Homecoming TV drama series, the latter of which he received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Television Drama Series.
The full list of 2019 Canadian Screen Award nominees can be found here.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBC on March 31st.
Image credit: Bell Media
Comments