Epic Games has taken the lid off of the new version of its Account Merge tool that plays nicely with PlayStation 4 Fortnite accounts.
The tool is relatively simple to use. Log into your main account on the left-hand login section. Then log into your account from another platform to merge it with your primary account.
When you do this anything you’ve bought in the secondary account like V-bucks and cosmetic items will be transferred to the main profile. Take note though — when you do this, the secondary account is disabled.
Most importantly, one of the accounts must have been used to play Fortnite on Xbox One or Nintendo Switch and the other on PS4. This means that if you have one account on Xbox and one on Switch, you can’t merge them with the tool. In addition to this, players must have used each account before September 28th.
Once you set up the transfer, the game will hold your in-game items and V-bucks for two weeks before they’re merged into your account.
To find out more about the transfer process, you can view the complete list of requirements here.
Comments