Facebook has nixed its ‘LOL’ youth meme app before it could go live

Facebook has cancelled its ‘LOL’ teenager-focused meme app mere weeks before it ever officially launched.
According to Recode, Facebook has shuttered multiple youth-targeted projects, including LOL, an in-app trending GIFs and videos feature that was first unveiled three weeks ago.
At the time, TechCrunch reported that 100 U.S. high school students were testing LOL in private beta. The goal appeared to be to draw in younger users — a demographic Facebook has been losing over time — through an offering of popular internet content that users could share amongst one another.
Recode’s report doesn’t cite a reason for the change of plans, although it seems that teens weren’t responding well to the LOL experience. Last month, TechCrunch‘s sources said the app came off as a “cringey” attempt by adults to seem cool and relevant to teens.
In a statement, Facebook confirmed to Recode that a restructuring of its “youth team” has indeed taken place. Instead, Facebook says it is shifting towards “match[ing] top business priorities,” including an increased investment in its Messenger Kids app for pre-teens. Facebook didn’t elaborate further on its youth-oriented plans, however.
