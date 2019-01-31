OnePlus launches new limited-time discounted bundles ahead of Valentine’s Day

OnePlus has launched a new sales promotion ahead of Valentine’s Day.
The promotion involves two new bundles that offer Canadian consumers a small discount on the company’s products when bought together.
First, there’s the ‘You Complete Me’ bundle. It includes an OnePlus 6T (available in both ‘Mirror Black’ and ‘Midnight Black’), OnePlus Bullets Wireless Bluetooth in-ear headphones and a bumper case. Buying the three products in this way saves one $28 CAD.
Second, there’s the ‘Perfect Pair’ bundle. It includes two OnePlus Bullets Wireless Bluetooth in-ear headphones. Typically, buying two sets of Bullets Wireless headphones costs $198 CAD. As part of this new bundle, the headphones are discounted to $178.20, a savings of $19.80 CAD.
Both bundles include free shipping.
Source: OnePlus
