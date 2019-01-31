Huawei Canada conducts business as usual despite looming concerns around criminal charges

Despite an extradition case looming around Huawei global chief executive officer Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Canada is conducting business as usual and will be conducting a trial run of its rural broadband technology.
Bloomberg reported on January 31st that the company is working with ABC Communications, a small B.C.-based telecom provider and the project is getting announced next Friday.
The Chinese telecom giant is calling the service ‘Massive MIMO’ for rural broadband and its goal is to boost internet speeds in Lac La Hache, a city located northeast of Vancouver. This would be a trial run to provide internet services in a rural community, says Huawei.
Huawei Canada’s Eric Li said in an announcement that the company is “proud to provide a solution to this unique Canadian challenge.”
For a while now people have been wondering how 5G technology will benefit Canadians. The next iteration of mobile networks has said to be useful for smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and possibly the deployment of fixed rural broadband internet connections in many parts of the country.
Tensions rose in December when Vancouver authorities arrested Huawei’s global chief executive officer Meng on fraud-related charges.
The U.S. charged 13 counts of bank and wire fraud against her, Huawei, and its subsidiary Skycom. She currently faces extradition to the U.S.
Canada is currently conducting two studies, one on 5G technology in Canada and another on Huawei’s presence in Canada.
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said to reporters that the process was ongoing and that the government was “examining the security issues as well as the technical issues with a great deal of care.”
Source: Bloomberg
