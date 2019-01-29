News
Some Toronto Rogers customers are facing service disruptions after a cut fibre line [Update]

Rogers says it is working to get all lines restored

Jan 29, 2019

10:27 AM EST

Some Rogers customers in the Toronto area have had some disruptions to their services.

According to a RogersHelps tweet on January 29th, disruptions to services include TV, internet and home phone services due to a fibre cut.

Rogers said in the tweet that services will be restored “as soon as possible.”

A Rogers spokesperson said customers in the Danforth/Logan area were experiencing these disruptions and the issue is “related to the weather.”

Toronto had a massive snowstorm that resulted in 15 to 25 cm of snow last night.

The spokesperson reiterated that Rogers was “working hard to restore service” and apologizes “for the inconvenience.”

Update 29/01/19 12:05 pm: The story was updated with comments from Rogers.

Source: Twitter

