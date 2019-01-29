Some Rogers customers in the Toronto area have had some disruptions to their services.
According to a RogersHelps tweet on January 29th, disruptions to services include TV, internet and home phone services due to a fibre cut.
Some customers in the Toronto, Ontario area are experiencing a disruption to their TV, Internet and Home Phone service due to a fibre cut. Full service will be restored as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
Rogers said in the tweet that services will be restored “as soon as possible.”
A Rogers spokesperson said customers in the Danforth/Logan area were experiencing these disruptions and the issue is “related to the weather.”
Toronto had a massive snowstorm that resulted in 15 to 25 cm of snow last night.
The spokesperson reiterated that Rogers was “working hard to restore service” and apologizes “for the inconvenience.”
Update 29/01/19 12:05 pm: The story was updated with comments from Rogers.
