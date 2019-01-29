Google to raise G Suite prices by 20 percent for Business and Basic users

Google is raising the price of its G Suite offerings for the first time in 10 years.
The Mountain View, California-based search giant has announced two incremental price increases. These increases will affect G Suite Basic and Business users, but not Enterprise users.
Starting April 2, 2019, G Suite Basic Edition will increase from $5 to $6 USD per user per month ($6.62 to $7.95 CAD). The Business Edition will rise from $10 to $12 USD ($13.25 to $15.90 CAD). That translates to a 20 percent increase in price.
Customers using G Suite’s Flexible Plan will see the new prices come into effect on April 2nd. However, customers on the Annual Plan will see the new rates go into effect the first time their plan renews on or after April 2nd.
Further, Basic and Business Edition customers who are billed directly through Google will receive an email with details specific to their domains no later than February 28th, 2019.
Customers who license G Suite through a reseller should hear from them regarding the new pricing as well.
Microsoft’s comparable Office 365 plans come in at $6.40 CAD and $16.00 CAD per month with an annual commitment.
Source: Google Blog
Comments