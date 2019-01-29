Bell Let’s Talk Day is tomorrow: find out how you can be part of the mental health conversation

Bell Let’s Talk Day is tomorrow and there are going to be a ton of events today and tomorrow to help raise awareness around mental health.
Canadians across the country will be able to participate by talking, texting and joining on social media tomorrow January 30th.
Every year, the national carrier hosts a campaign dedicated to mental health awareness and fundraising as a way to encourage Canadians to send messages and engage in conversation about mental health in order to help reduce stigma and raise money.
Tomorrow various events will take place across the country.
Bell Let’s Talk ambassador Bruno Guévremont will be in Halifax at various events throughout the day.
In Toronto, Hot Docs and Workman Arts will have a special free screening of the documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind. Williams committed suicide in 2014 after a prolonged fight with depression.
There will be a Toronto Raptors 905 game to support the cause, Bell Let’s Talk ambassadors Chris Johnson, Étienne Boulay, Jonathan Thériault and Richard Langlois, Len Reynen, and Michel Mpambara will be across the country at various events.
There are also events leading up to tomorrow as well.
Today in Ottawa on Parliament Hill there will be a Mental Health event with Senators and Members of Parliament to discuss how they can support mental health.
Québécois singer and songwriter Stefie Shock will perform at the Bell Media studios in Montreal later this evening.
Guévremont will also speak with employees of the Nova Scotia Office of Workplace Mental Health and at the Nova Scotia Community College Ivany Campus. He will also visit the Canadian Mental Health Association employees in Halifax.
Bell Let’s Talk ambassador Beth Beattie, who is also a senior counsel at the Ontario Attorney General’s office, will speak with 700 students in Toronto.
Bell Let’s Talk ambassador Shreya Patel will be in Mississauga, Ontario to participate in a mental health panel with employees of Intuit Canada.
Last year the campaign hit a record high with over 138 million interactions and an investment of $6.8 million CAD.
On Bell Let’s Talk Day, Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health providers every time a Bell customer makes a long distance call, sends a text, uses the hashtag #BellLetsTalk on Twitter, watches the Bell Let’s Talk videos on Facebook or on Instagram, or uses the special Snapchat filter.
Source: Bell
Comments