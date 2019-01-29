Although we’ve known Apple is working on a video streaming service for many months, the platform’s specific launch window has remained unknown until now.
A new report from The Information indicates Apple’s long-awaited movie and TV streaming service will likely launch in mid-April. The news regarding the tech giant’s streaming service was mentioned in a broader story focused on Amazon’s plans for Prime Video.
Previous rumours indicated Apple planned to release its streaming service in early 2019. The Information’s more specific timeline corroborate this earlier speculation.
Along with original movies and TV shows, Apple’s streaming platform will also feature content from third-party services like HBO and STARZ. Given Bell holds the exclusive rights to HBO content in Canada, it’s unlikely the Canadian version of Apple’s streaming platform will include the premium television service’s content in Canada.
Current HBO content was recently added to Bell’s Crave streaming service for an additional $9.99 per month on top of the platform’s base $9.99 monthly fee.
The Information’s report states that Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in the United States first but also says that the tech giant has plans to bring it to more than 100 countries before the end of 2019.
More than a dozen original television shows are reportedly in the works for Apple’s service, including a multiyear deal with Oprah Winfrey, a dystopian show called See, a thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, a drama set in Space from Battlestar Galactica Ron Moore, a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories and many more.
Source: The Information Via: MacRumors
Comments