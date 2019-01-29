Metrolinx’s Presto app is now officially available on Android and iOS

Metrolinx’s Presto app is finally available on Android and iOS for everyone.
Metrolinx released a beta version of the app back in December. The app lets users manage their cards from their mobile devices.
Users can add additional funds to their cards with either debit or credit.
Additionally, the app lets users add their transit passes to their accounts. Users have the choice to add transit passes from a variety of transit agencies around the Greater Toronto Area.
It’s also possible to see recent transactions, as well as add multiple Presto cards. Users can even purchase a Presto card from the app and ship it to their home.
PRESTO! We have an app for that.
The PRESTO App is officially out of beta testing and available to everyone on Android or iOS. A special thanks to all of our App testers.
Download it here: https://t.co/NvXlt3YPHc pic.twitter.com/wysuRxVU7Z
— PRESTO card (@PRESTOcard) January 28, 2019
What’s probably the best thing about the app is the ability to load funds to your account immediately on Android.
If you have the Presto card nearby you can hold the card against your device, which will load it immediately using a phone’s NFC functionality. If the card isn’t nearby you’ll have to wait a while before the money gets onto the account.
This is a great feature because when using the Presto website it takes at least a couple of hours before the money reaches the account. Unfortunately, on iOS users have to wait as well.
What’s missing from the app is NFC trip payment, via tapping a digital card against a Presto machine. According to Metrolinx this functionality is coming to the Android version of the app in the future.
To download the Android app, click here and the iOS app, here.
