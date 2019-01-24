Canada’s envoy in China says he ‘misspoke’ regarding Huawei CFO case

Canada’s ambassador to China John McCallum says he regrets the comments he made regarding Huawei’s global chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou’s case.
“I regret that my comments with respect to the legal proceedings of Ms. Meng have created confusion. I misspoke. These comments do not accurately represent my position on this issue,” McCallum said in a statement to the CBC on January 24, 2019.
Ambassador McCallum issues a statement backtracking on his comments to Chinese language media on Tuesday in Toronto #cdnpoli #huawei #china pic.twitter.com/q3OwLHxjWh
— Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) January 24, 2019
On January 22nd, the former Liberal cabinet minister said that Meng had “quite good arguments on her side” to fight her case against the U.S.
“One, political involvement by comments from Donald Trump in her case. Two, there’s an extraterritorial aspect to her case, and three, there’s the issue of Iran sanctions which are involved in her case, and Canada does not sign on to these Iran sanctions. So I think she has some strong arguments that she can make before a judge,” he said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wouldn’t be dismissing McCallum from his role because of the comments and wanted to focus on bringing Canadians back to the country that are believed to be detained as a result of Meng’s arrest.
Meng was arrested in Vancouver while in transit to Mexico. She was granted bail but currently faces extradition to the U.S., where authorities reportedly said she deceived international banks to funnel transactions between Huawei and Iran. Meng has maintained that Huawei has no connection or involvement.
Source: CBC
Comments