The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) is looking for a courier partner to allow the retailer to launch same-day marijuana deliveries in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
Following Federal Canadian Cannabis legalization on October 17th, 2018, the OCS’ e-commerce platform has experienced high demand since it’s the only legal way to buy recreational pot in the province.
The OCS is currently going through what it describes as a “competitive bidding” process to find the best option that works “for the greatest number of customers,” according to a statement from OCS spokesperson Amanda Winton cited in a recent The Canadian Press story.
“As OCRC’s marketplace evolves, the ability for the organization to provide a variety of delivery options to meet customers’ expectations is imperative to the growth of its e-commerce business… Accordingly, the OCRC is looking to add expedited/same-day home delivery service,” according to a recent tender call posted online by the OCS.
Early OCS cannabis purchasers experienced significant delays in the delivery of their orders due to a rolling Canada Post strike.
The OCS hopes to launch same-day cannabis delivery in the GTA by March before rolling out to other areas of the province in the future. It’s unclear what specific courier companies are bidding to take on the OCS’ same-day delivery services.
Legal Cannabis sales across Canada hit a total of $54.4 million in November, an increase from $43.1 million during the first two weeks of legalization back in October.
Various easily accessible black market Marijuana services already offer efficient same-day delivery services, with some even brazenly advertising their products through apps like Weed Maps on iOS and Android.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario recently held a lottery to distribute the first 25 licenses for recreational cannabis stores that are set to open this spring. Taking part in this lottery required a $6,000 CAD non-refundable fee and a $50,000 letter of credit. There are currently 100 applicants on the waiting list.
Ontario’s recreational cannabis store licenses are not transferable under current provincial regulations. As a result, companies and investors are scrambling to partner with lottery winners.
