YouTube to remove automatic Twitter sharing tools later this month

YouTube will soon stop allowing users to automatically crosspost to Twitter and Google+.
In a support thread, a Google employee by the name of Jordan confirmed that the built-in sharing options for Twitter and Google+ will no longer be available to all YouTube users by January 31st.
For the past few years, YouTubers have been able to use these features to automatically share their new videos to social media without having to visit another site.
YouTubers will still be able to include links to their respective social media channels. Further, content can still be directly posted from YouTube to other platforms using the ‘Share’ button.
Neither Jordan nor another Google representative has provided a specific reason for the removal of the automatic posting feature. Instead, Jordan simply wrote that “this provides a better experience for both you and your followers vs. automatically generated posts.”
Source: Google Via: 9to5Google
