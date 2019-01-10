Google Pixel lockscreen Assistant feature coming to all Android devices

Google Pixel users can already allow Google Assistant to activate when a device is locked, but the feature will soon be available for all Android users.
According to a January 8th, 2019 Google media release, Google Assistant will soon be able to respond to queries “even when your Android phone is locked.”
“You can ask your Google Assistant to show restaurants nearby, set up and dismiss alarms, schedule reminders and timers without unlocking your phone,” reads an excerpt from the same January 8th media release.
“You can also opt in to see answers to personal queries, like traffic updates to work or calendar updates.”
The news was part of a slew of Google Assistant-related updates made by Google as part of the company’s CES 2019 announcements.
Source: Google
