Instagram now lets you post to multiple accounts at the same time

Jan 9, 2019

8:05 PM EST

Instagram will remove fake accounts

Instagram has rolled out a ‘regram’ feature to let users post to multiple accounts at the same time.

In a statement provided to TechCrunch, an Instagram spokesperson confirmed that all iOS users are now receiving the feature to in an effort “to provide a better experience for people who often post to multiple accounts.”

It’s unclear when the feature may roll out to Android, however.

Any user that has multiple accounts saved in the Instagram app will see a ‘Post to Other Accounts’ option appear underneath the ‘Add Location’ section.

Instagram regram

The regram feature will make it easier for businesses, influencers or regular users to share content between any and all accounts that they manage. However, as noted by TechCrunch, this may also result in feeds becoming filled with more duplicate posts and less original content.

This was a concern that Instagram co-founder and former CEO Kevin Systrom had expressed back in late 2017, although the entrepreneur has since left the company.

Source: TechCrunch

