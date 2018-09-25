Instagram founders depart company: report

Photo-sharing app Instagram’s co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are leaving the now Facebook-owned company, according to a pair of tweets.
The @instagram journey is one I won't forget. It started by building simple products that solved universal problems. Now eight years we look back and are proud and grateful to have been part of that journey. Thank you to the entire community as we move on for now.
— Kevin S. (@kevin) September 25, 2018
The New York Times reported that the two co-founders notified Instagram’s leadership team about their departure on September 24th, 2018, but did not provide a reason for stepping down.
Over 8 years ago, Kevin and I started Instagram, hoping to build something that would bring out people’s creativity and spirit for exploration. Now it’s time for the next chapter. A huge thank you to everyone in the community who we’ve met along the way. https://t.co/9Omyj6VHbe
— Mike Krieger (@mikeyk) September 25, 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg praised Systrom and Krieger as being “extraordinary product leaders and Instagram reflects their combined creative talents.”
“I’ve learned a lot working with them for the past six years and have really enjoyed it,” said Zuckerberg, in a statement forwarded to MobileSyrup.
“I wish them all the best and I’m looking forward to seeing what they build next.”
Systrom and Krieger launched Instagram on October 6th, 2010 as an iOS exclusive application. At the time, the app allowed users to take photos, apply a photo filter and share the photo with other Instagram users.
An Android version of the app eventually debuted in April 2012.
It was also in April 2012 that Menlo Park social networking giant Facebook acquired Instagram for approximately $1 billion USD in cash and stock.
Instagram’s limited web platform arrived in November 2012. It wouldn’t be until February 2013 that Instagram’s web app would even include a news feed.
Via: New York Times
Update 25/09/2018 10:14am ET: Story updated with comment from Facebook.
