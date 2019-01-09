These baseball fans got to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a 105-foot tall screen

News
Jan 9, 2019

You’ve probably heard of people playing video games on movie theatre screens, but what about on a sports stadium’s jumbotron?

Baseball fans got to experience exactly that earlier this week with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, much to the internet’s pleasant surprise.

Amusingly, it all started when a KCTV news helicopter flew by Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium for aerial shots and winded up capturing none of than Mario himself racing by on the big screen.

KCTV uploaded the footage to Twitter in a video that has since been viewed over one million times.

As it turns out, the event was part of a Kansas Royals charity fundraiser that let kids host a video game party on Arrowhead’s 105-foot tall ‘Crown Vision’ screen.

Hopefully, charitable organizations can get something similar up and running at a Canadian sports stadium. I for one would love to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

Via: Mashable

