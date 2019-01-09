These baseball fans got to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a 105-foot tall screen

You’ve probably heard of people playing video games on movie theatre screens, but what about on a sports stadium’s jumbotron?
Baseball fans got to experience exactly that earlier this week with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, much to the internet’s pleasant surprise.
Amusingly, it all started when a KCTV news helicopter flew by Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium for aerial shots and winded up capturing none of than Mario himself racing by on the big screen.
KCTV uploaded the footage to Twitter in a video that has since been viewed over one million times.
we sent our helicopter out to get aerials of Arrowhead Stadium and on its way there it noticed a game of Mario Kart had broken out on the Crown Vision board at Kauffman Stadium?? 😂 pic.twitter.com/rOy0icieVi
— Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) January 8, 2019
As it turns out, the event was part of a Kansas Royals charity fundraiser that let kids host a video game party on Arrowhead’s 105-foot tall ‘Crown Vision’ screen.
This is a part of a @Royals Associates fundraiser with us to kick off the year! You may even see a video game party on CrownVision as an auction item in 2019 👀
— Royals Charities (@royalscharities) January 9, 2019
Hopefully, charitable organizations can get something similar up and running at a Canadian sports stadium. I for one would love to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.
Via: Mashable
