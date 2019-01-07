News
Vizio is bringing AirPlay 2 support to its SmartCast TVs

Vizio's AirPlay 2 beta is coming to Canada in Q1 2019

Jan 7, 2019

1:57 PM EST

Alongside Samsung and LG, Vizio announced at CES 2019 that it will bring AirPlay 2 support to its SmartCast TVs in the coming months.

AirPlay 2 allows users to cast content from the screens of their iPhones, iPads and MacBooks straight to their TVs.

With AirPlay 2, Vizio is also bringing HomeKit support to its TVs, which will allow users to control their TVs with Apple’s Siri voice-activated assistant. With HomeKit users can also download the Home app, which will give users even more control.

Vizio will also make AirPlay 2 available on existing SmartCast TVs. In fact, later this quarter, the company plans to launch a beta program in Canada and U.S. to test the feature.

After the beta, Vizio will launch SmartCast 3.0 via an over-the-air update to both new and existing SmartCast TVs and displays in Q2 of 2019.

Vizio’s SmartCast 3.0 also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

In addition, SmartCast 3.0 features Vizio WatchFree a free streaming service that provides live news, sports, movies, TV shows, viral videos and concerts.

Source: Vizio 

