Sony blocking some users from accessing Android TV Kodi app

Sony is now blocking the Kodi Android TV app from working on some of its newer television sets, according to Android Police.
Kodi is an open source platform that allows users to play local and remote content easily. The platform has been available for 15 years, but some people use it as a way to pirate television shows and movies illegally, which might be why the platform is getting a bad wrap from Sony.
The Japanese entertainment giant owns a music label and a movie studio, so it has more to lose from piracy than some of its tech competitors.
Sony hasn’t shared any information regarding this change, but the Kodi Twitter account brought the issue to light.
Well done @SonyElectronics for actively preventing users from installing Kodi on their newer Android TVs. How grown up of you. Even their firmware in the TVs is broken. Guess we will suggest users to just buy something else that does work.
— Kodi (@KodiTV) January 4, 2019
This is likely an annoyance for Kodi users with a Sony television, but there are ways around the block.
For example, users can buy an Android TV box or some other form of a set-top box or game console that supports the media player.
According to a few Sony Android TV owners, Sony has blocked users from running or installing the app’s package ID.
If they have the know-how, users can recompile the app with a different ID to make it work, according to Android Police.
Source: Android Police
Comments