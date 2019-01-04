Huawei P30 5K render video surfaces online, shows waterdrop notch

High-quality footage of the Huawei P30 has appeared online thanks to a 5K render video created by 91Mobiles and OnLeaks.
Just keeping my leaky momentum, now with our first look at the #HuaweiP30! 360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over at @91Mobiles -> https://t.co/W3R9sqtgAK pic.twitter.com/nvz7wS1tAJ
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 4, 2019
The render suggests the phone will feature a 6-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,340-pixel resolution and an OLED display. The device is expected to sport a waterdrop notch, as well as a single 24-megapixel selfie shooter.
The Huawei P30 is also expected to feature a triple rear-facing camera setup, which includes a 38-megapixel Sony RGB sensor that’s capable of 5x optical zoom.
The render suggests the phone will have both a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, it’s unlikely that the phone will feature a headphone jack, considering the P20 lacked didn’t have one.
91Mobiles says the phone should pack either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a Kirin 980 processor.
It’s unclear when Huawei will reveal the P30, but going by 2018’s release schedule, the Chinese hardware manufacturer could unveil the P20 near the end of March 2019.
