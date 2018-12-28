This Upgraded Mac Toolbar is Used by Engineers at Google, Facebook, and LinkedIn

There’s no question that Macs are more user-friendly than PCs, but there’s one Mac feature that’s beginning to show its age: the dock. It was cool and cutting edge in 2001, but it’s a little outdated in 2018. Fortunately, there’s a new third-party program that can breathe new life into your dock and completely transform your Mac toolbar: uBar 4 Toolbar for Mac.
This Mac dock replacement is used by engineers at Google, Facebook, and LinkedIn, and is a must-have for power users. It gives you great new features like tab grouping, window previews, and in-dock reminders. It also lets you see app activity, app badges, app flashes, app progress, and app status in one simple, centralized interface. Whether you’re looking to dramatically improve your computer’s performance or just give it a few new abilities, this is the toolbar enhancer your Mac needs.
The uBar 4 Toolbar for Mac normally costs $40.13 CAD, but you can get it now for just $20.06 CAD.
