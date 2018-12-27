Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in January

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this January.
It’s worth noting that Netflix may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time. Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Gossip Girl and the movie Bad Boys have all left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.
However, we should expect more Disney movies to slowly begin leaving Netflix as the company prepares to launch its own streaming subscription.
Below, find the shows and movies leaving the platform:
- Shrek (1/1/2019)
- Straight Outta Compton (1/1/2019)
- The Book of Life (1/1/2019)
- Suicide Squad (1/15/2019)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (1/18/2019)
- Captain America: The First Avenger (1/25/2019)
- Arrival (1/28/2019)
If a specific season of a show is leaving Netflix, it will not be in this list.
While all of these shows are leaving the subscription service, there are a number of television shows and movies joining Netflix in January.
