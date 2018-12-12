Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2019

In January, Netflix Canada is set to get Titans, Marvel Studios‘ Ant-Man and the Wasp, Friends from College: season 2 and also Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Netflix no longer provides a list of which titles are available to download, though most Netflix Originals can be downloaded for offline viewing.
January 1st
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: season 3 [Netflix Original]
- Across the Universe
- Adrift
- Bad Boys
- Black Hawk Down
- Blood Diamond
- Comedians of the world [Netflix Original]
- Daddy Day Care
- Grown Ups 2
- Loving
- Mona Lisa Smile
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- Pinky Malinky [Netflix Original]
- Tears of the Sun
- The Cable Guy
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo [Netflix Original[
- xXx
- XXX: State of the Union
January 2nd
- A Quiet Place
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Red Dragon
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
January 4th
- And Breathe Normally [Netflix Film]
- Lionheart [Netflix Film]
January 9th
- GODZILLA The Plant Eater [Netflix Original]
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
January 10th
- When Heroes Fly [Netflix Original]
January 11th
- Friends from College: season 2 [Netflix Original]
- ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium [Netflix Original]
- Sex Education [Netflix Original]
- Solo [Netflix Film]
- The Last Laugh [Netflix Film]
- Titans
January 15th
- Revenger [Netflix Film]
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry [Netflix Original]
- The Reaping
January 18th
- Carmen Sandiego [Netflix Original]
- Close [Netflix Film]
- FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened [Netflix Original]
- GIRL [Netflix Film]
- Grace and Frankie: season 5 [Netflix Original]
- IO [Netflix Film]
- Soni [Netflix Film]
- Trigger Warning with Killer Mike [Netflix Original]
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: season 5 [Netflix Original]
January 21th
- Book Club
- Justice [Netflix Original]
January 24th
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes [Netflix Original]
January 25th
- Animas [Netflix Film]
- Black Earth Rising [Netflix Original]
- Club de Cuervos: season 4 [Netflix Original]
- Kingdom [Netflix Original]
- Medici: The Magnificent [Netflix Original]
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: season 4 Part 2 [Netflix Original]
January 27th
- Z Nation: season 5
January 29th
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All [Netflix Original]
- Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
January 30th
January 31st
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
What’s Leaving Netflix
- Shrek (1/1/2019)
- Straight Outta Compton (1/1/2019)
- The Book of Life (1/1/2019)
- Suicide Squad (1/15/2019)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (1/18/2019)
- Captain America: The First Avenger (1/25/2019)
- Arrival (1/28/2019)
The newsletter also mentions that Marvel’s The Punisher season 2 is on its way.
Comments