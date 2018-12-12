Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2019

Dec 12, 2018

11:03 AM EST

0 comments

In January, Netflix Canada is set to get Titans, Marvel Studios‘ Ant-Man and the Wasp, Friends from College: season 2 and also Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Netflix no longer provides a list of which titles are available to download, though most Netflix Originals can be downloaded for offline viewing.

January 1st

January 2nd

  • A Quiet Place
  • Bring It On
  • Bring It On Again
  • Bring It On: All or Nothing
  • Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Red Dragon
  • The Bourne Identity
  • The Bourne Legacy
  • The Bourne Supremacy
  • The Bourne Ultimatum

January 4th

  • And Breathe Normally [Netflix Film]
  • Lionheart [Netflix Film]

January 9th

  • GODZILLA The Plant Eater [Netflix Original]
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

January 10th

  • When Heroes Fly [Netflix Original]

January 11th

  • Friends from College: season 2 [Netflix Original]
  • ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium [Netflix Original]
  • Sex Education [Netflix Original]
  • Solo [Netflix Film]
  • The Last Laugh [Netflix Film]
  • Titans

January 15th

  • Revenger [Netflix Film]
  • Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry [Netflix Original]
  • The Reaping

January 18th

  • Carmen Sandiego [Netflix Original]
  • Close [Netflix Film]
  • FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened [Netflix Original]
  • GIRL [Netflix Film]
  • Grace and Frankie: season 5 [Netflix Original]
  • IO [Netflix Film]
  • Soni [Netflix Film]
  • Trigger Warning with Killer Mike [Netflix Original]
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: season 5 [Netflix Original]

January 21th

January 24th

  • Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes [Netflix Original]

January 25th

  • Animas [Netflix Film]
  • Black Earth Rising [Netflix Original]
  • Club de Cuervos: season 4 [Netflix Original]
  • Kingdom [Netflix Original]
  • Medici: The Magnificent [Netflix Original]
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: season 4 Part 2 [Netflix Original]

January 27th

  • Z Nation: season 5

January 29th

January 30th

January 31st

  • Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

What’s Leaving Netflix

  • Shrek (1/1/2019)
  • Straight Outta Compton (1/1/2019)
  • The Book of Life (1/1/2019)
  • Suicide Squad (1/15/2019)
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (1/18/2019)
  • Captain America: The First Avenger (1/25/2019)
  • Arrival (1/28/2019)

The newsletter also mentions that Marvel’s The Punisher season 2 is on its way.

Related Articles

News

Nov 30, 2018

4:16 PM EST

Canadians had the lowest cost per Netflix title — until the price increased

Resources

Nov 27, 2018

7:04 AM EST

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in December

News

Dec 11, 2018

9:45 AM EST

Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary drops on January 18th

Resources

Nov 23, 2018

7:04 AM EST

Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in December

Comments