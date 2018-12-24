We could get a ‘choose your own adventure’ ‘Black Mirror’ movie Dec. 28

Fans of the Netflix original show Black Mirror may not get the fifth season this year, but reports indicate they’ll get a movie instead.
Dubbed Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the movie will allegedly launch on Netflix on December 28th. Further, it already has a landing page you can visit now.
If you go on Netflix and search ‘Bandersnatch,’ you’ll find yourself on this landing page. The page confirms Bandersnatch is a Netflix film but doesn’t list a release date. The page does say 2018, however, lending credence to the December 28th release.
Further, Esquire reported that a Reddit user was able to obtain and translate a Korean version of the film’s description.
It reads: “A young programmer makes a fantasy novel into a game. Soon, reality and virtual world are mixed and start to create confusion.”
This lines up with some fan theories, as a third season episode called “Playtest” had a list of games including ‘Bandersnatch.’
Along with the description, reports from The Independent indicated David Slade would direct the film. Fionn Whitehead, of Dunkirk fame, would star in the lead role.
Most interestingly, the report also said Bandersnatch had a 312-minute run time. Five hours would be far too long for a feature film. However, considering reports suggesting that Black Mirror has plans for a ‘choose your own adventure’ story, that could explain the lengthy run-time.
For now, unfortunately, we’ll just have to wait. If reports are accurate, however, we could have a new, ‘choose your own adventure’ style Black Mirror movie before the end of the year.
Source: Netflix Via: IndieWire, Esquire, The Independent
Comments