Manitoba RCMP warn of sophisticated Amazon phishing scam

The RCMP in Manitoba is warning people to be aware of a sophisticated Amazon phishing scam.
The scam, according to a tweet from the RCMP, masquerades as a compelling Amazon delivery email. It’s a faithful recreation and at first glance, looks normal.
However, when you click through to view your order details, the email sends you to a fake Amazon sign-in page.
Don’t login to any account pages unless you navigated there directly. #rcmpmb aware of scam email being sent with false Amazon order information, where recipients are directed to fake login page that would provide scammers with login & possible credit info pic.twitter.com/oEobgXZRid
— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 21, 2018
The RCMP also warned in the tweet that logging into the fake page could provide scammers with login credentials as well as credit card information.
The easiest way to detect the scam is by looking at the URL bar. The suspicious URL is clearly not an Amazon URL.
Further, upon closer inspection, the email has several typos and other issues that indicate it’s fake.
For ultimate safety, you should avoid clicking through on any email. Instead, navigate to the website yourself to avoid landing on a fake page.
Source: Twitter
Comments