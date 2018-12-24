Decorate a Christmas tree in 30-seconds with tips from this YouTube video

If you’re still behind on decorating your tree this holiday season, the Hacksmith YouTube channel is here to help with a few tips and tricks.
It’s actually a really simple process. You only need a custom $10,000 built leaf blower that can push out 50 pounds of thrust.
Then you’ll need a safe space to blast all the tinsel and ornaments at the tree. If this all sounds a little crazy, watch the video below and you’ll understand.
The Hacksmith channel built the leaf blower for a project a few weeks ago, but it’s come back again to help spread the holiday cheer.
It uses 224 lithium-ion batteries and a 24-horsepower electric duct fan to push out 4,500 cubic feet of air per minute.
Source: The Hacksmith
