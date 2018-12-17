This $33 Animation Bundle Can Teach You How to Land an Animation Career

The days of static ads are long passed, and companies vying for your business searching for new avenues to grab your attention. One undeniably effective form of marketing is with cute, attractive animations, which you’ll find everywhere from YouTube to your favorite websites. As such, freelance animators are in high demand, and you can take advantage of this by learning how to create animations with this $33.45 CAD ($24.99 USD) bundle.
The Complete Beginner’s Guide to Animation Bundle features 8 courses for aspiring animators of all skill levels. These courses will teach you how to direct and produce animations, design characters, saving time while animating, and more. For example, Character Design For Animation in Illustrator will show you how to communicate emotion and personality with your characters, while Direct & Produce Animation teaches you how to bring your vision to life.
Most importantly, you’ll need to learn how to make money with your new skills. This bundle features Make Money With Animation & Design, which covers how to promote your animation portfolio and gain clients.
If you’re interested in learning and making money as an animator, you can grab the Complete Beginner’s Guide to Animation Bundle from MobileSyrup Deals for $33.45 CAD ($24.99 USD), or 95% off.
