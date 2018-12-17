Microsoft Canada kicks off early Boxing Week sales

Microsoft Canada has kicked off a suite of Boxing Week deals well ahead of December 26th.
Below is a list of some of the most notable offers:
Accessories
- BOSE QuietComfort 35 II Headphones (Black) — $399 (regularly $449)
- JBL Go 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker — $49.95 (regularly $59.95)
- Samsung SmartThings Outlet — $44.99 (regularly $49.99)
Computers
- Acer Windows Mixed Reality Headset with Motion Controllers — $249 (regularly $599)
- Dell Inspiron 15 5570 i5570-5279SLV-PUS Laptop — $599 (regularly $899)
- HP 15-DA0071MS Laptop — $499.99 (regularly $699.99)
- Surface Pro bundles — up to $200 off (customize your own bundle)
Gaming
- Battlefield V — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds — $26.99 (regularly $36.99)
- We Happy Few — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Xbox One S and X bundles — $80 off
Microsoft’s full list of early Boxing Week sales can be found here. Offers are valid up until December 31st.
