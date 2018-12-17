News
Microsoft Canada kicks off early Boxing Week sales

Save on Surface Pro, Xbox One and Windows Mixed Reality

Dec 17, 2018

3:28 PM EST

Surface Pro 6 Type Cover

Microsoft Canada has kicked off a suite of Boxing Week deals well ahead of December 26th.

Below is a list of some of the most notable offers:

Accessories

Computers

Gaming

Microsoft’s full list of early Boxing Week sales can be found here. Offers are valid up until December 31st.

