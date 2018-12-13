News
PREVIOUS|

Calgary firm invests $4.9 million to install 40km of fibre throughout B.C.’s Haida Gwaii region

The network is expected to support 630 homes and 39 institutions throughout Haida Gwaii region communities

Dec 13, 2018

11:54 AM EST

0 comments

Calgary-based telecom infrastructure company Canadian Fiber Optics (CFO) has announced plans to invest $4.9 million to install 40 kilometres of fibre throughout British Columbia’s Haida Gwaii region.

According to a December 13th, 2018 media release, CFO’s network is expected to support approximately 630 homes, as well as 39 institutions throughout the region.

Approximately 12 kilometres of CFO’s network will exist as a subsea installation to connect the region’s two main island.

CFO has partnered with Gwaii Communications, and the latter company will own and operate the network, expected to be completed by spring 2019.

“The build is significant for the communities since a great number of people currently have either very limited and expensive service, or no internet connectivity at all,” said Joe Lavoie, manager of Gwaii Communications, in the same December 13th media release.

“Greater accessibility means, for example, kids can pursue online schooling, businesses can broaden their reach and offerings, and government operations can become more efficient.”

Source: Canadian Fiber Optics

Related Articles

News

Dec 12, 2018

12:35 PM EST

Two Surrey, B.C. residents allegedly defrauded Telus out of 450 iPhone X devices

Business

Dec 13, 2018

12:10 PM EST

Canadian policymakers tend to overlook vitality of telecom for businesses: report

News

Oct 12, 2018

5:12 PM EST

B.C. Supreme Court allows former Telus executive to work at Rogers

Business

Dec 13, 2018

10:40 AM EST

Canadians have until December 15 to get free Amazon shipping on deliveries before December 25

Comments