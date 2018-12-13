Google’s Playground AR stickers coming to Pixel and Pixel 2 devices

Google has announced several software improvements and tweaks for its camera software alongside the Pixel 3 announcement, with many of those updates destined for older Pixel phones too.
Another one of those tweaks — the updated AR Stickers platform, now called Playground — is making its way to Pixel and Pixel 2 devices.
Playground, which users can launch through the camera app, brings a refreshed UI. For one, stickers and other AR elements moved to the bottom of the display to make them easier to reach.
Additionally, users can access several sticker ‘packs’ from the Play Store that add plenty of fun and goofy characters to the app. Users can choose from several diverse sticker packs with everything from cartoon animals to members of the Avengers.
There’s also an option to overlay floating text on images and add animated stickers from Gboard.
Naturally, Google incorporated an AI element as well. Machine learning and computer vision are used to make real-time recommendations about stickers to use.
After Pixel and Pixel 2 owners upgrade to the new Playground 2.1, the app will guide them through the new interface.
If you’ve got the original Pixel, Pixel XL or the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, you can check the Play Store for the free update.
Source: 9to5Google
