Amazon discounts 32GB SanDisk microSD card to $20

Canadian consumers in need of a couple of microSD cards should head over to Amazon.ca.
The house that swole Jeff Bezos built has discounted the 32GB SanDisk High Endurance Video Monitoring to $19.99. Amazon typically sells this model of microSD card for $25.59. The model has a four-and-a-half star rating on Amazon across 125 customer reviews.
According to Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel, $19.99 is the lowest price the e-commerce giant has sold this particular SanDisk microSD card for in 2018. The $5.60 discounts amount to a 22 percent savings.
In its marketing material, SanDisk says the High Endurance model is ideally suited for dashcams and home security cameras. That said, with Class 10 support it’s possible to use this model for capturing 1080p video.
Source: Amazon
