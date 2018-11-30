News
Netflix to broadcast two Rogers TV projects

Nov 30, 2018

6:12 PM EST

Netflix to stream two Rogers shows

Netflix will stream two Rogers TV projects.

According to a press release from the Rogers Group of Funds, the latest funding decisions from the Rogers Documentary and Cable Network Fund board of directors show investments totalling $2.6 million in 13 TV projects.

Marblemedia Blown Away 1 Inc.’s Blown Away will broadcast and stream the show on Netflix and Blue Ant Media, and Yap Cabin Productions Inc.’s Unabomber: The Mad Truth will be streamed and broadcast on Netflix, Reelz Channel and Discovery Canada.

