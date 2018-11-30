Ready for another onslaught of deals from Amazon Canada?
Well, it’s coming and this time around it’s called the “12 Days of Deals.” The festivities will begin on December 2nd and last until December 13th. Amazon Canada notes that it will offer “the best discounts on hot holiday items – from high tech toys to fashion and beyond, shoppers can even purchase holiday decorating necessities online.”
While the complete list of deals is not listed yet, Amazon has teased what is upon us. Here is a list of what you can expect:
- Save $90 on the Oculus Rift + Touch VR System
- Save up to 30% on select men’s and women’s activewear
- Save 30% on select Suunto Watches
- Save 20% on Command Holiday Decorating Hooks
- Save up to 20% on LUCID memory foam mattresses
- Save $100 on the iRobot Roomba 890 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
- Save 17% on the Snow Joe Cordless Snow Blower
We’ll update you on December 2nd with the latest deal.
Source: Amazon Canada
