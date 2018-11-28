Los Angeles-based game publisher Jam City is expanding into Canada with the acquisition of Toronto-based developer Uken Games.
Uken is best-known for developing hit mobile games Bingo Pop, Jeopardy! World Tour and Kings of Pool.
Jam City, meanwhile, most recently released free-to-play mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, the first in a suite of planned Harry Potter games from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.
Jam City subsidiary TinyCo has also put out high-profile mobile games like Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff, Marvel Avengers Academy and Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow.
Under Jam City, Uken will continue to manage its Bingo Pop game operations, as well as develop new titles and mobile entertainment experiences. Terms of the acquisition were not revealed.
“We are so proud to be continuing Jam City’s rapid global expansion with the acquisition of one of the most popular bingo titles, and its highly talented team,” said Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City, in a press statement.
“This acquisition provides Jam City with access to leading creative talent in one of the fastest growing and most exciting tech markets in the world […] “Jam City is looking forward to tapping into the large pool of talent across the region and expanding our operations in such a vibrant and trend-setting city.”
“We are incredibly proud of what the Bingo Pop team has accomplished in creating a leader in the mobile bingo game category. We’re confident that Jam City will be a great home for Bingo Pop and the talented team behind the game in its next phase of growth,” added Chris Ye, co-founder and CEO of Uken Games.
“Following this deal, we are excited to focus on the continued success of our iconic trivia titles and introduce brand new game franchises to players around the world. We are fully committed to continue hiring and investing in Toronto as a global hub for gaming.”
Earlier this year, Jam City also announced a partnership with Disney to develop mobile games based on the entertainment giant’s Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios properties, including a mobile title based on the upcoming film Frozen 2.
