Eastlink is offering up to 5GB of bonus data and more for Black Friday

Similar to other carriers across the country, Nova Scotia-based telecom service provider Eastlink is also taking part in the 2018 Black Friday celebrations.
The carrier is offering deals on both smartphones and wireless plans.
Eastlink is offering a bonus 5GB of data on all plans, except for its 1GB plan. The carrier is offering 3GB of bonus data at its 1GB tier.
These plans start anywhere from $50-per-month for 1GB of data plus 3GB of bonus data to 10GB of data plus 5GB of bonus data for $115-per-month.
With this promotion, subscribers can choose to either bring their own devices or purchase a new handset, with unlimited talk included. You can check out all of the plans, here.
Phone-wise, subscribers can purchase an LG G7 One on a two-year plan and receive a Google Home Mini for free, get up to a $200 bonus when they trade in select devices for new activations or receive an iPhone 7 with 4GB of data for as low as $60-per-month on a two-year ‘EasyTab.’
You can check out those deals here.
