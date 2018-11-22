Fitbit’s Canadian Black Friday sale offers discounts of up to $90

Fitbit has revealed its suite of 2018 Canadian Black Friday deals, offering savings of up to $90 on its various fitness wearables.
Below is a highlight of the deals:
- Fitbit Ace — $79.95 CAD (regular $129.95)
- Fitbit Alta HR — $99.95 (regular $169.95)
- Fitbit Charge 3 — $159.95 (regular $199.95)
- Fitbit Ionic — $259.95 (regular $349.95)
- Fitbit Versa — $199.95 (regular $249.95)
- Fitbit Versa Horween Leather Band — $54.95 (regular $69.95)
- Fitbit Versa Stainless Steel Mesh — $79.95 (regular $99.95)
The full list of deals can be found on Fitbit’s website.
