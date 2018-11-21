Pokémon Go’s Community Day in December will bring back all previous Community Day monsters

Niantic is sending the year out in style with a Community Day extravaganza that’s highlighting all 11 Pokémon from past Community Days.
The event Starts on November 30th at 1pm PT/4pm ET and runs until December 3rd at 11pm PT/December 4th 2am ET. This makes it more of a community weekend instead of a single Community Day, but trainers will need the extra time to catch tons of all 11 Pocket Monsters.
There is even a bonus event happening on the Saturday at 11am PT/2pm ET to 2pm PT/5pm ET that will net players double experience and Stardust for catching wild Pokémon. On top of that, incubators will have double effectiveness as well.
Players can hope to catch;
- Bulbasaur (frenzy plant)
- Charmander (Blast Burn)
- Squirtle (Hydro Cannon)
- Pikachu (Surf)
- Eevee (Last Resort)
- Dratini (Draco Meteor)
- Chikorita (Frenzy Plant)
- Cyndaquill (Blast Burn)
- Mareep (Dragon Pulse)
- Larvitar (Smack Down)
- Beldum (Meteor Mash)
As an extra reward, players who are able to evolve these Pokémon to their final forms during the weekend will learn the special move that was highlighted in each Pokémon’s previous showcase. The moves are in parentheses beside their respective Pokémon above.
Source: Niantic
