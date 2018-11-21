Here’s a roundup of major Canadian 2018 Black Friday tech deals

Given that so many retailers are holding Black Friday sales, it can be difficult to stay on top of all of the tech deals. That’s especially true for big businesses like Amazon or Walmart that sell a plethora of products outside of electronics.
With that in mind, MobileSyrup has rounded up all of the major Black Friday tech deals, broken down by retailers and carriers.
Carriers
Bell/Virgin
Montreal-based Bell and its flanker brand Virgin are offering Black Friday phone deals until November 26th. Some of the phones on sale include the iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.
A breakdown of both carriers’ offers can be found here.
Koodo
Telus’ flanker brand is doing Black Friday a little differently from its parent company. This year, Koodo is holding an equivalent ‘Bright Friday’ sale on phones, which offers handsets like the LG G7 ThinQ, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and iPhone XR for $0 on select plans.
Find out more about Koodo’s Black Friday deals here.
Rogers/Fido
Toronto-based Rogers and its Fido flanker brand are holding Black Friday deals from November 23rd to the 26th. Most notably, the carriers are throwing in a free Lenovo Smart Display unit with the activation of any Android device (except in Quebec).
A list of Rogers and Fido deals can be found here.
Telus
Vancouver-based Telus is running its suite of Black Friday phone deals until November 26th, which include savings on the Google Pixel 3, iPhone XS Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 9.
More information can be found here.
Vidéotron
Quebec regional carrier Vidéotron is ringing in Black Friday with a set of ‘Zen Friday’ deals that will run on November 23rd. Among other deals, you’ll be able to get the iPhone X and XR for $0 on select plans, along with bonus data on select plans.
Check out exactly what Vidéotron will offer on Zen Friday here.
Retailers
Amazon
Amazon actually kicked off its Black Friday deals right at the start of November, so you only have until November 23rd to take advantage of them. Save on everything from Samsung TVs and Amazon tablets to Sony headphones and robot vacuums.
Find out more here.
Best Buy
Electronics retail giant Best Buy is holding a suite of deals between November 21st and the 29th. Many of these offers are for Black Friday, such as discounted TVs and can be viewed here. Some other offers, meanwhile, are for the retailer’s VIP sale event, which takes place once every few months.
Learn more here.
Costco
Wholesale retailer Costco is holding a Black Friday phone sale where it gives bonus ‘Costco Cash’ in-store credit to be used towards later purchases, depending on how much you spend. The sales are valid from November 20th to the 26th.
More information is available here.
EB Games
Video game retailer EB Games will offer savings on a variety of games and related hardware from November 22nd to 26th. Some of the deals include discounted PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR bundles, as well as $30 to $40 off games like Dragon Quest XI and Soul Calibur VI.
See more here.
The Source
Bell-owned The Source doesn’t really have any mobile deals outside of discounted Apple and Samsung charging devices. However, the electronics retailer does have a variety of iPad and Samsung Galaxy tablets on sale, as well as several TVs and headphones. Deals run from November 22nd to 25th.
Learn more here.
Staples
While Staples doesn’t exclusively sell electronics, the office supplies retailer does have some deals on computers, tablets, routers and even a few smartphones. Deals run from November 23rd to the 26th.
More details can be found here.
Walmart
Walmart is holding a general Black Friday sale on a variety of tech items, as well as a gaming-centric one that runs for a longer period of time. From November 23rd to 25th, you can save on smart home products, TVs and headphones.
Meanwhile, November 22nd to 25th will play host to the ‘4-Day Gaming Event’ that offers discounts on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox hardware, among other products.
Find out more here.
Of course, you might not end up wanting to keep whatever you buy. In that case, be sure to follow this link for a breakdown of each retailer’s holiday return and exchange policy.
What are you looking to pick up during Black Friday this year? Have we missed any retailers that are noteworthy? Let us know in the comments.
