Fizz Mobile unveiling introductory wireless pricing on November 21st, 2018

Subscribers looking to access beta pricing have until November 20th, 2018 to activate Fizz Mobile phone numbers

Nov 19, 2018

4:21 PM EST

Quebec-based Videotron flanker brand Fizz Mobile will unveil introductory prices on November 21st, 2018.

According to a November 18h, 2018 Reddit post from user ‘ottawa123456789’ — confirmed by Videotron — the Quebec-based flanker brand is currently informing subscribers to activate Fizz phone numbers by midnight on November 20th, 2018, “to take advantage of the beta pricing.”

Videotron has been beta testing Fizz Mobile’s wireless service since at least September 2018.

The flanker brand later opened its beta to all Quebec and Ottawa residents in early November 2018.

As it stands, new subscribers who sign up for a Fizz Mobile plan are provided two dollar figures when they build a new plan. Subscribers are able to see a three-month beta price, typically a single-digit dollar amount, as well as a slashed double-digit price that represents what beta testers will pay after three months.

For example, a 4GB plan with unlimited Quebec-wide text messaging and unlimited Quebec-wide minutes costs $4.50 per month for the first three months, and will cost $43 per month afterwards.

Videotron didn’t provide any details regarding Fizz Mobile’s introductory pricing, though the carrier’s plan costs will likely fall in line with the secondary pricing provided to new beta testers.

Fizz Mobile likely won’t unveil pricing for its as-of-yet-unreleased internet service.

Source: Reddit

